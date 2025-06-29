Arne Slot, head coach of Liverpool celebrates as the team bus passes through fans in celebration during the Liverpool Trophy Parade on May 26, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are poised to finalise another player exit this summer

While there is much excitement over the new summer signings at Liverpool, there is plenty of business that has already been done and will continue to be done on the exit front.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Nat Phillips have left on permanent deals. Phillips has been surplus to requirements for a number of years now but a £3m sale represents good business for the Reds.

Despite Alexander-Arnold running his deal down, Liverpool still banked a £10m fee for his move to Real Madrid as the Spanish club were eager to sign him for the Club World Cup which kicked off before his contract ran out on June 30. Darwin Nunez is expected to move on at some point in the summer too.

Now another transfer exit is on the verge of completion with a medical booked for Jarell Quansah ahead of his proposed move to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, who are aiming to replace Jonathan Tah after he left the German club for Bayern Munich.

Fabrizio Romano gives update on Jarell Quansah Liverpool exit

Providing an update on Quansah’s proposed exit, transfer exit Fabrizio Romano reported a medical was scheduled for the defender on Monday. He posted on X: “Jarell Quansah set to undergo his medical at Bayer Leverkusen on Monday, all booked.”

Quansah has been with England Under-21s for the Euros in Slovakia and will now travel to Germany on Monday to finalise his move to Leverkusen. The Reds have reached an agreement of £35m for the German club to sign Quansah, with £30m up front and £5m in add-ons.

Liverpool have also struck another agreement with Leverkusen as part of the deal. They have come to terms on a buy-back clause for the centre-back. It is worth £60m for the Bundesliga outfit and will come into affect from 2027.

While it means the Reds would have to pay an extra £25m to bring Quansah back to Merseyside, it still gives them a say on the player’s future as he is poised to be a regular for Leverkusen.

Jarell Quansah exit means new centre-back needed

Quansah’s move to Germany will leave Liverpool with just three senior options at centre-back: Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez. Konate is out of contract in 12 months’ time and has rejected an extension due to the current wage structure in the deal.

Gomez and Konate have both had their injury problems and Liverpool cannot go into the new campaign short as they look to defender their Premier League title. The latest reports indicate the club are getting ready to make a firm move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

He is in the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park and has not signalled an intent to agree new terms - meaning he could be available for a cut-price fee. With it being a World Cup year, the defender will want guaranteed game-time.

The ex-Chelsea man has been linked with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur so the Reds will need to move swiftly to avoid one of their Premier League rivals hijacking the deal.