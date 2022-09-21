Full analysis from Liverpool under-21s’ 1-0 loss to Rochdale in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Liverpool under-21s were defeated 1-0 by Rochdale in their second Papa John’s Trophy Northern Group D game on Tuesday night.

Amos Wynn runs through some of the talking points from the game.

Positives from the defeat

It’s always a tough challenge for a young side when they come up against an EFL outfit that is full of experience.

In the opening stages of Tuesday’s game this was evident, with Rochdale on top.

However, after surviving a few early attacks, Liverpool grew into the game and looked more composed - especially in defence.

Of course, physicality was one of the biggest tests and is the exact reason why academy teams enter the competition.

While the young Reds were out muscled at times, they didn’t allow themselves to be bullied.

Although they were eventually broken down by Tahvon Campbell’s 83rd- minute goal, head coach Barry Lewtas would have been satisfied how his fledgling outfit kept out their League Two opponents for such a long time.

Granted, Liverpool scarcely troubled Rochdale going forward despite finding themselves in some good positions.

Yet it again underlined valuable experience. It was a learning curve and Lewtas’ troops will take knowledge from the encounter.

A good night for Hewitson

Liverpool goalkeeper Luke Hewitson saved a penalty from Rochdale’s Ian Henderson. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

With Harvey Davies away on England under-20 duty, Luke Hewitson lined-up in goal.

And 17-year-old produced some excellent saves to keep the visitors in the game.

Hewitson was composed throughout and stepped up when called upon.

He made a strong save in the first half before producing an even better one after the break, using his feet effectively to stop a strike from close range.

There’s not too much Hewitson could have done for Campbell’s finish, with the ball cheekily chipped over him.

But the teenager did stop Rochdale from increasing their advantage by denying Ian Henderson, a 37-year-old striker who was prolific earlier in his career, from the penalty spot.

Arthur building fitness

The standout name on the team sheet was, of course, Arthur Melo.

The midfielder is still building his fitness following his deadline day move to Anfield from Juventus.

He probably couldn’t have imagined playing, over even heard of, Spotland during his time playing alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

But, to his credit, Arthur is doing everything in his power as he bids to make his mark on Jurgen Klopp’s first team.

It’s clear to see why the Brazil international has been featuring for the under-21s. Stamina is a concern given he spent the summer in the wilderness at Juve.

Still, the required work ethic is there, as he put in a shift before being replaced by Jay Spearing.

And when on the ball, he was unquestionably the most gifted player on the field. Arthur was at the heart of some good patterns of play for the Reds.

His willingness to show solid commitment in a Papa John’s Trophy game is only a positive. Both Arthur and Liverpool will be hoping to reap the dividends.

Arthur Melo in action for Liverpool under-21s against Rochdale. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Bajcetic shows promise

Along with Arthur, Stefan Bajcetic has also been around the first team in recent weeks.

The midfielder, -who became Liverpool’s youngest-ever Champions League player when coming off the bench against Ajax last week - showed positive signs against Rochdale.

The 17-year-old had a mixed start to the game, with a few misplaced passes, but looked more assured as the game progressed in the number-six role.