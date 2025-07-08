When will Liverpool secure the Premier League title? | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have missed out on this major transfer target following a new update on his future.

Liverpool’s quest to sign a new centre-forward continues but despite there being plenty of time left on the transfer window, some targets are starting to get snapped up.

Right now, it's an impossible time to navigate for the Reds. The reigning Premier League champions have transfer business to consider.

Liverpool miss out on striker target

Liverpool are eager to bring in a clinical centre-forward, especially as Darwin Nunez remains linked with an exit before the new season starts. A number of names have made it onto the Reds’ radar but they are now out of the running for Victor Osimhen’s signature.

After years of interest from Premier League clubs, the Nigerian international is finally set to leave Napoli, opening the door for plenty of teams to try their luck. However, it looks like England will once again miss out on seeing Osimhen in its top flight, as he is due to remain with previous loan side Galatasaray.

According to Corriere dello Sport, all signs are pointing to him returning to Turkey as Osimhen ‘intends to continue playing with Galatasaray’ beyond the summer and has agreed contract terms. Napoli are now ‘waiting’ to cash in on the 26-year-old’s impressive €75 million (£64.5m) release clause included in his current contract.

The cash made from his sale will go straight into signing a replacement and interestingly, Napoli have been credited with interest in Nunez to replace the outgoing Osimhen. Many discussed how this would be an ideal player-swap situation for both clubs.

While Napoli could still submit an offer for the Uruguayan this summer, the Reds in turn will miss out on a player capable of scoring 37 goals in a season to round off their attack.

Victor Osimhen move cheaper than Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak is another man on Liverpool’s radar, which is far from a secret at this point. The Reds have been linked with the Newcastle United talisman for several months now, along with other Premier League rivals.

However, the Magpies are standing firm on not letting the Swedish international leave the club, especially after another superb season. Isak contributed a stunning 27 goals and six assists in all competitions throughout the 2024/25 term and according multiple reports, Newcastle are not willing to accept less than £150 million for their star striker.

Liverpool have shown they are not afraid to splash the cash this summer in areas that need improving. However, they could be forced to close the book on their pursuit of Isak, with other areas of the squad also in need of attention. A fee of £150 million following their recent record signing of Florian Wirtz could be too much even for the Premier League champions.

Other options on the market are significantly cheaper than Isak and Osimhen was one of them. But with Galatasaray seemingly having his heart, the Nigerian has made his choice and removed himself from the market.

