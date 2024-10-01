Liverpool vs Bologna team news: 4 players out and 5 more doubtful for Champions League clash
Liverpool turn their attention to the Champions League when they face Bologna at Anfield on Wednesday (20.00 BST).
The Reds top the Premier League table after a 2-1 win at Wolves last time out. In fact, Arne Slot’s side are aiming for five successive victories against the Italian outfit, who earned a 1-1 draw against Atalanta last time out.
In the new league phase format of the Champions League, another triumph to back up the 3-1 win over AC Milan will hand Liverpool a strong chance of finishing in the top eight and automatically advancing into the knockout stage.
Ahead of the encounter, here’s a look at the early team news for both sides.
Liverpool team news
Harvey Elliott - out
The attacking midfielder continues his recovery from a fractured foot and is sidelined until later this month.
Darwin Nunez - minor doubt
Was absent against Wolver because of illness. Much will depend on how the striker recovers from his issue.
Andy Robertson - available
Came off in the closing stages at Wolves with a knock but Slot was not overly concerned.
Bologna team news
Lewis Ferguson - out
The Scotland international is recovering from an ACL injury.
Oussama El Azzouzi - out
The midfielder suffered a knee problem in August and has been absent since.
Nicolò Cambiaghi - out
The €10 million summer signing picked up a knee issue on the opening day of the season and hasn’t made an appearance since.
Tommaso Pobega - doubt
The AC Milan loanee has missed Bologna’s previous two games and may not be available.
Santiago Castro - doubt
The striker was forced off against Atalanta with a calf injury but is said to be desperate to be involved at Anfield.
Remo Freuler - doubt
Was on the end of a heavy challenge against Atalanta. Although the defender finished the game, he was reportedly in a ‘bad way’ at full-time. Also reportedly keen to feature against Liverpool.
