Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool injury news ahead of the Champions League clash at Anfield.

Liverpool turn their attention to the Champions League when they face Bologna at Anfield on Wednesday (20.00 BST).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds top the Premier League table after a 2-1 win at Wolves last time out. In fact, Arne Slot’s side are aiming for five successive victories against the Italian outfit, who earned a 1-1 draw against Atalanta last time out.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the new league phase format of the Champions League, another triumph to back up the 3-1 win over AC Milan will hand Liverpool a strong chance of finishing in the top eight and automatically advancing into the knockout stage.

Ahead of the encounter, here’s a look at the early team news for both sides.

Liverpool team news

Harvey Elliott - out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacking midfielder continues his recovery from a fractured foot and is sidelined until later this month.

Darwin Nunez - minor doubt

Was absent against Wolver because of illness. Much will depend on how the striker recovers from his issue.

Andy Robertson - available

Came off in the closing stages at Wolves with a knock but Slot was not overly concerned.

Bologna team news

Lewis Ferguson - out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scotland international is recovering from an ACL injury.

Oussama El Azzouzi - out

The midfielder suffered a knee problem in August and has been absent since.

Nicolò Cambiaghi - out

The €10 million summer signing picked up a knee issue on the opening day of the season and hasn’t made an appearance since.

Tommaso Pobega - doubt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AC Milan loanee has missed Bologna’s previous two games and may not be available.

Santiago Castro - doubt

The striker was forced off against Atalanta with a calf injury but is said to be desperate to be involved at Anfield.

Remo Freuler - doubt

Was on the end of a heavy challenge against Atalanta. Although the defender finished the game, he was reportedly in a ‘bad way’ at full-time. Also reportedly keen to feature against Liverpool.