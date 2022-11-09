Liverpool vs Derby County: how to watch Carabao Cup tie - live stream details, TV channel, kick off time
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool host League One Derby County at Anfield in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday.
A resurgent Liverpool are in cup action in midweek as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds welcome Derby County to Anfield when the sides meet in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (November 9).
The Reds head into the match after promising back-to-back victories. Liverpool toppled the challenge of Napoli in the UEFA Champions League and sealed progression to the knockout stages, finishing second in Group A.
While Jurgen Klopp oversaw an impressive away victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last weekend. Liverpool currently find themselves in eighth position and 15-points off leaders Arsenal.
But now attention must be paid to cup competitions as third round matches for the Carabao Cup are being played out this week. There have already been major upsets, such as Gillingham knocking out Premier League Brentford on penalties on Tuesday.
Liverpool’s opponents on Wednesday are League One side Derby County, who have struggled to acclimatise to life after relegation from the Sky Bet Championship last season. The Rams are fresh off a 2-2 draw against Torquay United in the first round of the FA Cup and are seventh in the league table.
Liverpool vs Derby County kick off time
The game is scheduled for Wednesday, November 9. It will take place at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium. Kick off time is at 8pm.
How to watch Liverpool vs Derby on TV and live stream
Sadly for Liverpool fans excited to tune into some Carabao Cup action on Wednesday evening, the Reds’ fixture against Derby County has not been selected for television coverage. As a result, it will not be live streamed.
Even though you can not watch the game live, this does not mean you can not follow the action. Liverpool offer fans the opportunity to register to listen to live audio match commentary through the official Liverpool FC website. You also have the opportunity to follow each of Liverpool’s and Derby County’s Twitter accounts to receive minute-by-minute updates of the game.