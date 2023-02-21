Liverpool are preparing for arguably the biggest game of their season this evening as they host Real Madrid in the Champions League. The Reds haven’t had much luck against Los Blancos in recent meetings, with their last victory coming in 2009.
However, despite being two of Europe’s biggest and most successful clubs, the two sides have only actually met on nine occasions. Liverpool have won three - coming in their first three meetings - while Real Madrid have five victories to their name.
Ahead of tonight’s first leg clash, we take a look at all nine of their meetings since 1981...
1. Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid (28 May 2022)
Liverpool suffered defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final once again as Vinicius Junior’s second half goal claimed the trophy for the Spanish outfit. Thibaut Courtois was arguably the difference in Paris, denying Mohamed Salah six times.
2. Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid (14 April 2021)
Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League quarter-finals after their second leg tie ended as a goalless draw. The Reds were unable to use their famous atmosphere to build on as fans were still not allowed in the stadium due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
3. Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool (06 April 2021)
Liverpool faced Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since their defeat in the final three years before. Los Blancos enjoyed a dominating first half and went 2-0 up thanks to goals from Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio, before Mohamed Salah was able to peg one back shortly after the break. Vinicius later bagged a second to gift them a two-goal advantage in the second leg.
4. Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool (26 May 2018)
Sadio Mane took Liverpool level after Karim Benzema’s opener in the second half, however Gareth Bale proved to be the difference as he netted one of the Champions League best ever goals. Loris Karius endured a horror show of a performance in between the sticks before Bale’s second secured the victory in the Champions League final for Los Blancos.