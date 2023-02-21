3 . Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool (06 April 2021)

Liverpool faced Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since their defeat in the final three years before. Los Blancos enjoyed a dominating first half and went 2-0 up thanks to goals from Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio, before Mohamed Salah was able to peg one back shortly after the break. Vinicius later bagged a second to gift them a two-goal advantage in the second leg.