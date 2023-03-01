How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves in the Premier League.

Liverpool are set to face Wolverhampton Wanderers for a fourth time this season when they welcome them to Anfield in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have struggled against the Midlands club this season, winning once, drawing once and losing convincingly at Molieux earlier this year. Wolves arrive off the back of two wins in four games.

The Reds, having won back-to-back games after the dismal 3-0 defeat against Julien Lopategui’s side, stumbled again with a crushing 5-2 defeat against Real Madrid, before drawing a blank against Crystal Palace in a goalless draw.

Despite that, they sit nine points off Tottenham Hotspur in fourth place, but they also boast two games in hand which would see them re-enter the fray as a top four contender.

Liverpool team news

Klopp is hoping that Darwin Nunez will be available for selection after he suffered a shoulder injury against Newcastle United two weeks ago and missed the goalless draw with Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Ibrahima Konate has been in full training and is in contention to return following a layoff with a hamstring injury, but could certainly push to start following the news that Joe Gomez is ruled out after also missing the Palace draw.

Outside of that, Thiago has missed the last four games with a hip complaint and will continue his spell on the sidelines. Plus, both Calvin Ramsay and Luis Diaz remain sidelined.

When is Liverpool vs Wolves?

Liverpool vs Wolves takes place on Wednesday February 28 at Anfield. Kick-off is at 20:00 in the UK.

Is Liverpool vs Wolves on TV in the UK?

Despite being one of two games on Wednesday night, this game is not on UK TV.

This is due to the fact that Liverpool’s fixture is a rearranged match, that were originally due to be played at 3pm on a Saturday. It means that the games fall within the blackout period for domestic broadcast on UK television, and those same restrictions have been carried through onto the rescheduled Wednesday game.

The match will be aired in full on official club channel LFCTV GO from midnight on March 2.

Can I stream Liverpool vs Wolves?

