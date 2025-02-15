Liverpool have named their asking price for this Anfield favourite.

Liverpool are due a busy summer transfer window following their quiet spell throughout January. Plenty of rumours have surrounded Anfield over the last few months, but as the Reds eye another Premier League title, little action unfolded on the transfer market compared to some of their rivals.

Unwilling to let any key players leave during the winter window, Arne Slot could see some significant exits once the season comes to a close. The main focus remains on the trio who are approaching the end of their contracts, but other players’ futures are also up in the air as things stand.

Caoimhin Kelleher’s situation has been under the microscope for some time now. During last summer, the shot-stopper made it clear he wanted to move on to a new club where he can be the undisputed number one between the sticks. This is obviously something Liverpool cannot offer Kelleher right now, with Alisson still in fine form and under contract until 2027.

Liverpool to ‘listen to offers’ for Kelleher

Liverpool have since agreed a deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will join the Anfield ranks in the summer. As the Georgian has been identified as an eventual successor to Alisson, question marks have surrounded the position of Kelleher, which could see him slip to third choice at Anfield.

As a result, Liverpool have now named their price to allow the Republic of Ireland international to leave at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool will ‘reluctantly listen to offers’ for Kelleher this summer, once the transfer window reopens for business. Once the season comes to a close, the 26-year-old will enter the final 12 months of his contract and he is ‘not willing’ to pen an extension to stay on Merseyside.

With Premier League rivals interested in signing Kelleher, including Newcastle United and Chelsea, talks are mounting over where he will move to later in the year. Liverpool reportedly value Kelleher between £30 million and £40 million, following his development in recent years.

Ongoing interest shown in Kelleher

After filling in for Alisson in both the Premier League and Europe, Kelleher has earned a lot of attention as clubs looks to recruit a new No.1 in goal. During the summer, Celtic were heavily interested in signing the Ireland international to replace the retired Joe Hart.

It was reported at the time that Kelleher would likely cost a Scottish record transfer fee, which the Hoops could not afford. Instead, they signed former Leicester City star Kasper Schmeichel on a free transfer.

Amid the interest being shown from Newcastle and Chelsea, ‘all signs’ now point to Kelleher leaving Anfield this year and taking on a more advanced role with another club, according to the report.

If Liverpool do sell, they will bank pure profit for Kelleher, following his rise through the club’s youth system over the years. His sale will be a significant financial boost for the Reds as they prepare for their own spending in the summer.