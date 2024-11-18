Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scotland prepare to face Poland in the Nations League and Ben Doak will be hoping to feature again.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has reiterated the need to protect Ben Doak despite his scintillating performance on international duty.

The Liverpool winger, currently on loan at Middlesbrough, starred for the Tartan Army as they earned a 1-0 victory over Croatia in the Nations League last week. Doak was named man of the match as he ran amok against Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol and played a big part in John McGinn’s late winner.

Scotland prepare to face Poland tonight and aim to avoid finishing bottom of their group, which would lead to relegation to League B. Plenty of supporters will be relishing the prospect of Doak flying down the flank in Warsaw. However, given that Doak is only 19, Clarke has admitted that quick turnaround means that the teenager will have to be assessed before a decision is make over whether he keeps his starting spot.

Clarke knows he may face backlash for such a decision but is wary to not put too much pressure on Doak. Speaking at his pre-match press conference (via the Daily Record), the Tartan Army chief said: “First of all, congratulations on asking a few questions before we actually get round to talking about Ben! I appreciate that.

“He’s obviously feeling good about himself but he’s in among good people and we’ll keep his feet on the ground. He’s a big talent for now and a big talent for the future.

“That’s why - as I sit here now - I haven’t named the team. All the boys who finished the game the other night, you have to take a look and make sure they wake up tomorrow morning fit, fresh and ready to go. That’s something else you have to think about.

“He can be as long as we look after the boy and make sure that he continues to develop. A lot of people see the good things that he does. Me and my coaching staff are a little bit more analytical. We’ll see other things that he doesn't do quite so well because he’s only a young player and he’s looking to learn.

“I think he’s in a good environment at Middlesbrough in terms of learning the game and working on the game. When I watch his progress there, from when he got into the team until now, he’s improved already in my opinion. But there’s a lot to work on over the years. But, at the moment, you guys can all be excited about what he does with the ball. There’s plenty of time for him to develop and it’s important not to put too much pressure on the boy.”

Doak joined Liverpool from Celtic in the summer of 2022 when he was aged 16. He was swiftly fast-tracked into the first-team fray, making his debut in a Carabao Cup win over Derby County before signing his maiden professional contract days later when he turned 17.

Doak has made a total of 10 appearances for the Reds, with three coming in the Premier League. He was loaned to Middlesbrough this season to gain valuable regular senior experience. So far, he’s recorded one goal and three assists in 10 games for Michael Carrick’s Championship promotion hopefuls.