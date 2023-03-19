Liverpool under-21s picked up a well-earned victory at Blackburn Rovers in Premier League 2.

Liverpool under-21s earned a 3-2 victory against Blackburn Rovers at at the Lancashire FA County Ground on Saturday afternoon.

Layton Stewart scored his 11th goal of the season - and fourth in as many games - as the young Reds moved up to third in Premier League 2.

Rhys Williams and James Norris gave Barry Lewtas' side a 2-1 lead at half-time. Stewart then stretched the visitors further clear before Blackburn bagged a consolation goal.

However, there was no Ben Doak for Liverpool. The 17-year-old, who has made five first-team appearances this campaign, suffered a sickening head blow only minutes into Liverpool under-19s' 1-0 loss to Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Youth League last week.

Liverpool under-21s: Davies, Jonas, Williams, Olufunwa, Beck, Stephenson, Norris, Clark (Corness, 82), Frauendorf (Miles, 90), Woltman (Hill, 74), Stewart (Musialowski, 90).

