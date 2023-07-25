Liverpool youngster left in the dark by Jurgen Klopp after revealing comments

Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho has revealed that there was little communication with manager Jurgen Klopp prior to his loan move to RB Leipzig.

Signed from Fulham last summer, Carvalho starred during the 2021/22 season for the London club as they achieved promotion to the Premier League. His performances that year saw him rewarded with a place in the Championship Team of the Year, and he quickly caught the eye of Liverpool who completed a £5m deal (plus add-ons).

Despite the hype of the previous campaign, he struggled for minutes as a packed midfield and an ill-suited system left him out in the cold. 728 minutes of action across 22 appearances in all competitions says it all.

As a result, this summer saw him linked with a move away, both temporary and permanent. RB Leipzig had initially made a bid for the 20-year-old, but Liverpool rejected any such approach. A season-long loan deal was ultimately agreed but the attacking midfielder has since spoken out on his lack of communication with Klopp prior to the move.

“I don’t really speak to him, to be fair.” He told Manuel Veth at Transfermarkt. “He didn’t really give me any advice. I just had to learn as I go, and I feel that is better for me to mature anyway.”

With Dominik Szoboszlai joining Klopp’s side this summer in a big-money deal, the German club are calling upon Carvalho, plus others, to replace his influence in the starting line-up and he will certainly be afforded more opportunities there than he would have received at Anfield.

Their tactics and system allow for Carvalho to thrive in a more natural position. It’s something that he wasn’t able to have during his first season at Liverpool and he believes it’s a key reason as to why he struggled to get minutes.

“I feel like the reason it hasn’t worked at Liverpool is because of the position I have been playing. “I was told I’d come in and play as a 10 but [Liverpool] don’t really play with a 10 whereas here we play with two 10s.