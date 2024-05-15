Liverpool's 19 returning loanees and how they've fared away from Anfield this season

Liverpool continue to welcome back their young stars who have been out on loan this season. The club were keen to see a host of youngsters get out and get first-team football this campaign and 19 players are now due to return at some point this month as the season comes to an end.

Those players, who are mostly youngsters, have found varying levels of success while away from Merseyside with Vitezslav Jaros, for example, helping to take Sturm Graz to the brink of the Austrian title, while Fabio Carvalho bagged nine goals in the colours of Hull City. However, others have struggled for game time and return to Liverpool in a difficult spot.

Here’s how those who have been away have fared this season.

2 . Nathaniel Phillips - Cardiff City After a difficult spell with Celtic, Phillips joined Cardiff City on loan in January where he made 18 appearances. He managed to mark the end of his time with the Bluebirds with a goal on the final day of the season as Cardiff finished a respectable 12th in the Championship.

3 . Calvin Ramsay - Bolton Wanderers Ramsay joined Bolton in January after struggling for game time at Preston. He's struggled for involvement with the Wanderers, too, though, and isn't expected to feature against Oxford United in the League One play-off final.