Liverpool are aiming for their seventh Champions League trophy when they face Real Madrid in Paris.

Alisson Becker has named counterpart Thibaut Courtois as the world’s best goalkeeper ahead of Liverpool's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The European giants will go toe-to-toe in Paris for the right to be crowned kings of the continent tonight (20.00).

Both sides are awash with top-class talent - including the two players who will be between the sticks.

Alisson has been ever-present in the Reds’ run to the Stade de France, while he claimed the Premier League Golden Glove after recording 20 clean sheets.

Courtois, meanwhile, has been in excellent form for Real. The Belgium international played a key role to help Los Blancos win La Liga, registering 16 shutouts in total.

Many would rate Alisson as the best stopper on the planet.

But speaking to Liverpool’s official matchday programme ahead of last Sunday’s 3-1 win over Wolves, the Brazilian played down that suggestion and instead nominated Courtois.

What’s been said

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Picture: PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images

Alisson said: “I think I’m doing really well but I would not say myself.

“I think Thibaut Courtois is having a really good season.

“He has been doing really well for Real Madrid both in the Champions League and in La Liga which they won.

“If I would choose one goalkeeper for this season, I would choose him.”

‘You can expect anything’

Real Madrid pulled of a stunning comeback to defeat Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

And Alisson wasn’t surprised that Carlo Ancelotti’s troops scored two late goals to take the tie into extra-time - before Karim Benzema’s penalty booked the 13-time champions’ spot in the final against Liverpool.

Karim Benzema celebrates scoring Real Madrid’s match-winner against Man City. Picture: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

He added: “Not shocked because everybody has seen what Real Madrid have done so far in the Champions League. And everybody knows how heavy the Real Madrid shirt is.

“It’s a really traditional team in the Champions League, the biggest winners in terms of their history so I think you can expect anything.

“Man City did really well in both games but football is like this. Something things change in five minutes, 10 minutes.

“This is what happened but it was a great game.”