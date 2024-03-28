Liverpool are back in action this weekend when they host Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds will return to the nail-biting showdown that is this season's Premier League title race and as things stand, they are tied at the top. Arsenal lead the pack only on goal difference, while Manchester City sit in third, just one point adrift.

Every match between now and the end of the season is a must-win for Jurgen Klopp and his team. Liverpool are pushing to give the boss the best possible send-off as he prepares to leave the club at the end of the season.

Ten fixtures remain before this season's champions are crowned and the Reds will take on Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls before focus shifts to April's games. Next month is jam-packed for Liverpool and they will kick it off with a visit to Old Trafford, hoping to avenge their recent FA Cup loss to Manchester United. The Reds will then host Atalanta in the Europa League before Crystal Palace pay them a visit on April 14th.

A fitness update has dropped from the Eagles camp ahead of their meeting with Liverpool and it's not good news for the South Londoners. Palace have been struggling for form as it is this season as they are currently 14th in the Premier League table, eight points above the bottom three. Now, they are set to be without first choice goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who is forced out of action with an elbow injury.

The 31-year-old recently withdrew from the England squad and it has been confirmed that he will miss the remainder of the season and will not feature at Euro 2024 after undergoing elbow surgery.