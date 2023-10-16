Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the wake of Saudi Arabia’s relentless pursuit of Mohamed Salah this summer, Liverpool have been scouring the market for someone of similar calibre who can come to Anfield and replace the star winger.

The Reds knocked back a mammoth £150 million for the 31-year-old, citing he was absolutely not for sale as Al-Ittihad tried every angle to bring him to the Pro League. But while Salah looks set to see out the 2023/24 season with Liverpool, there’s a lot of talk surrounding his likely exit once the campaign is over.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many reports believe Salah will take the move to Saudi Arabia next summer, meaning Jurgen Klopp has the huge task of signing a replacement. Not many players can match Salah’s ability on the pitch, and those that can will be extremely difficult to prise away from their clubs. But an update has been provided following Liverpool’s interest in Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané.

The Bundesliga side are trying to tie down the German international as they fear the Reds have ‘strong interest’ in signing him. The Mirror revealed that Sané has become the number one target at Anfield and according to Bild, the 27-year-old is ready to make a ‘fundamental decision’ regarding his future.

The winger’s current contract with Bayern is set to expire in 2025, so if Sané opts not to sign a new deal, the club will need to prioritise a sale before it gets too close to his expiration date. However, no club official is believed to have engaged in any discussions with Sané regarding a new contract but that is expected to change as they are determined to keep him at the club.