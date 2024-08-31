Arne Slot. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool made two signings in the summer transfer window.

The transfer window has slammed shut. Liverpool’s business for the summer is complete.

It was never going to be a hectic period for the Reds. Despite Arne Slot taking over as head coach from the legendary Jurgen Klopp, the thought was that the new head coach inherited a strong squad that, for the most part, is still on an upward trajectory.

Sporting director Richard Hughes declared that Liverpool’s business would happen late in the window - and it proved the case. The two signings that the Reds made happened in the final week. Giorgi Mamardashvili was recruited from Valencia for up to £29 million, although the goalkeeper will remain on loan at the Spanish side for the rest of the season. Then on the eve of deadline day, Federico Chiesa arrived from Juventus for £10 million.

However, large sections of Kopites will no doubt be disappointed Liverpool failed to recruit Martin Zubimendi. The midfielder turned down a switch to Anfield to instead remain at Real Sociedad. Slot also did not look to sign a centre-back despite there being talk of one potentially on the shopping list.

Meanwhile, Fabio Carvalho, Sepp van den Berg (Brentford) and Bobby Clark (Red Bull Salzburg) were sold for combined fees that could reach £62.5 million while Stefan Bajcetic (Red Bull Salzburg) and Ben Doak (Middlesbrough) are among those who have left on loan.

Slot now knows the squad he will be working with from now until at least January. He has plenty of options when all his players are fit, with the first aim to at least finish in the Premier League top four while Liverpool prepare for life back in the Champions League.

With everything in mind, we’ve decided to put together what we believe is the Reds’ best starting line-up.

GK - Alisson Becker

Liverpool are very much planning for the future by recruiting Mamardashvili. It suggests that Alisson’s time at Anfield could be coming to an end sooner rather than later, but the Brazil international remains firmly first choice and one of the best in the world.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

There was no chance the vice-captain was going to leave despite being in the final year of his contract. But it won’t stop the murmurs of a possible exit next summer, with Real Madrid reported admirers. Richard Hughes has to get to work on negotiating a new deal.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

The France international has had a habit of picking up niggling injuries during his three years on Merseyside. But when he is at his best, Konate is a top-class performer and keeping him fit will be imperative.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool captain’s future has also been discussed significantly over the summer as he’s entered the final 12 months of his deal. But the Dutchman remains relaxed over his future and fully focused on delivering success. He remains one of the elite centre-backs in the Premier League.

LB - Andy Robertson

Some supporters would have liked more competition to come in for Robertson. However, the Scot has started the season in good form and will be hoping he can remain injury-free after a frustrating 2023-24.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

How Kopites wish Zubimendi in the No.6 position. Yet Liverpool having to adapt and Slot wants more of a ball-player in the role rather than Wataru Endo, who is the recognised options. Gravenberch is learning on the job but has performed well in the opening two games.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Enjoyed a fine 2023-24 campaign at Anfield and the thoughts are that he will only get better in his second season.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

The £60 million signing displayed his quality in his first season at Liverpool but was not consistent throughout. That is Szoboszlai’s biggest challenge in his second year at the club and has plenty of competition for his place from Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones.

RW - Mo Salah

Liverpool’s talisman has started the season in blistering form - so far answering any critics he may be past his best. Salah has admitted he’s not thinking about his future despite also being into the final 12 months of his contract. He’ll be aiming for at least 20 goals and eyeing more records.

ST - Diogo Jota

There is competition aplenty for the No.9 berth. Darwin Nunez has monumental talent but has struggled for consistency in his two years at the club. Jota is regarded as Liverpool’s best finisher by many and a fans’ favourite. If he can avoid injuries, the Reds have a potent weapon.

LW - Luis Diaz

The Colombia international has some questions marks over his future throughout the window, with Barcelona strongly linked. But Diaz has

Substitutes

Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo.