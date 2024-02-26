Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has received more praise for his performance during Sunday's Carabao Cup win over Chelsea. The Reds came out on top after extra time, with Virgil van Dijk heading home in the final moments.

Jurgen Klopp's men were challenegd by injuries before and during the game, while they had to overcome a disallowed goal early in the game. Chelsea pushed the Reds all the way at Wembley, and goalkeeper Kelleher put on an inspired display, making key stops and blocks to protect his side's clean sheet.

Kelleher has had to be patient at Anfield, playing back-up to Alisson Becker and finding starts hard to come by. The 25-year-old only has 10 league starts since making his breakthrough in 2019, but he has proved he can remain ready over recent weeks, stepping in for the injured Allison and performing excellently.

Kelleher has 11 Republic of Ireland caps to his name so far, and his recent performances will likely put him in line to add that total. Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paul Heckingbottom also praised Kelleher during BBC Five Live's coverage, saying: "As soon as the final whistle blew, several players jumped on Kelleher because of how much of a job he did. He made a few very important saves. A brilliant performance.