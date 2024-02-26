Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has been praising the efforts of goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher during the Carabao Cup final with Chelsea. The Reds came out on top after a hard-fought final at Wembley Stadium, with Van Dijk the match winner.

The Dutchman had a goal disallowed during the first half, but he rose again with less than two minutes remaining in extra time to secure silverware for Jurgen Klopp's men. The win didn't come without a cost, with Ryan Gravenberch picking up an ankle injury, and the Dutchman becomes the latest player to join an extended injury list.

Alisson Becker is one of those out, and that has called back-up keeper Kelleher into action, with the Irishman performing admirably over recent weeks, adding to his strong performance in the cup final on Sunday. Match winner Van Dijk was delighted for his keeper after the game, saying: "I'm probably one of his biggest fans, I’ve always said he’s world class and he stepped up again today. It’s good to see, he’s a good goalkeeper and that’s what we need at a club like Liverpool." Speaking about the final himself, Kelleher added: "It's hard to sum up, these are the moments you dream of celebrating with fans. It’s obviously another amazing moment for me, I’m delighted.

"Hopefully, we won’t get ahead of ourselves but it’s a great start to give us momentum for the rest of the season winning this first trophy. We’ve players to come back, but the young lads have been brilliant as well so we’re in a good place at the minute to keep it going."

Liverpool had youngsters aplenty on the pitch at Wembley, particularly by the end of the game, with Conor Bradley, Bobby Clark, James McConnell, Jayden Danns and Jarell Amorin Quansah all featuring. Speaking about the presence of youth after the game, Van Dijk said: "When you’re young and you get an opportunity you have to grab it with both hands and it’s easier said than done, but the guys did it.