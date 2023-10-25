Register
Liverpool’s full squad values revealed as surprise £75m star leads the way - gallery

Jurgen Klopp boasts an incredibly strong squad full of talented stars.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 25th Oct 2023, 18:00 BST

Liverpool’s summer business saw plenty of ins and outs at the club, as they spent near to £150m on midfielders to bolster their squad.

As a result, they boast a very strong squad and one that is certainly capable of pushing the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal this season.

Top four is an absolute must for Jurgen Klopp, which they can also secure through winning the Europa League, a tournament in which they are favourites in and their squad is certainly superior to any other in the competition at the current time.

In terms of their squad value compared to the rest of the Premier League, Liverpool sit fourth behind Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City.

But we’ve decided to look at how much each individual is worth, according to Transfermarkt.

€75m

1. Luis Diaz

€75m

€70m

2. Dominik Szoboszlai

€70m

€65m

3. Mohamed Salah

€65m

€65m

4. Trent Alexander-Arnold

€65m

