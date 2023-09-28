Liverpool’s investment admission as Tottenham receive huge boost

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Liverpool as the Reds prepare to take on Tottenham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool continued their superb start to the new season on Wednesday night as they defeated Championship high flyers Leicester City in the Carabao Cup. The Reds have been near-perfect in the Premier League, keeping the pressure on Manchester City at the top, and their start to the campaign has been very different from that of last season.

That will provide plenty of relief to Jurgen Klopp, who will want to see his men continue their good form this weekend against another side who have started well in Tottenham. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henry on investment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool owner John W Henry has explained the move to secure outside investment, selling a minority share to Dynasty Equity.

“Our efforts every day have been and continue to be focused on the long-term health and competitiveness of the club,” he told the Liverpool Echo. “Investment in the club is never for the short term. This approach has been successful over the long haul with patience necessary from time to time. We’ve seen many football clubs go down unsustainable paths. We have and will continue to focus our attention on investing wisely in the transfer market and we remain incredibly proud of our squad.

“At the same time we continue investing in our training facilities, our main stand and currently the Anfield Road stand. These are all physical reflections of our resolve and how very seriously Fenway Sports Group takes its responsibilities for this great club. In regard to Liverpool Football Club, our commitment remains stronger than ever.”

Tottenham boost

Tottenham are set for a fitness boost ahead of their clash with Liverpool this weekend. Maddison picked up an injury during Tottenham’s away draw with Arsenal and was a doubt to face the Reds this weekend, but football.london have reported some good news as far as Spurs are concerned.

Advertisement

Advertisement