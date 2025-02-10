Liverpool will return to their Premier League title fight following a disappointing FA Cup exit.

After Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup in heavily disappointing fashion, concerns are surrounding the fitness of Joe Gomez, who was forced off the pitch just ten minutes into their meeting with Plymouth Argyle.

The club currently occupying the bottom spot in the Championship edged into the fifth round of the tournament thanks to a penalty against the eight-time champions. Liverpool left fans frustrated with their lacklustre performance at Home Park and put an end to conversations over a potential dream quadruple in Arne Slot’s first season.

The Reds must dust themselves off quickly, as they have a golden opportunity to extend their Premier League lead to nine points on Wednesday.

Joe Gomez injury news

Gomez was hit with a huge setback at the weekend as his first appearance of 2025 was cut short. After returning from a hamstring injury to wear the captain’s armband against Plymouth, the defender was replaced by Isaac Mabaya due to another physical issue.

Following the match, Slot admitted he wasn’t certain if Gomez had injured the same leg as before but it wasn’t something the player or staff wanted to risk.

“I am not too sure if it was the same leg, but I haven't had time to ask him. It was clear, I think we all know which moment he felt a bit insecure about [it] because he didn't sprint back fully,” the manager said in his post-match press conference.

"Then he said, 'I am not 100 per cent sure and I am afraid if I make one extra sprint things will go wrong’. It's not torn I assume, but it didn't feel good for him. That was a bit of a blow because Curtis Jones was on the bench, but he came to me this morning and said, 'I don't think I am fully recovered yet' as well after the training session of yesterday.

"That all of a sudden led to the fact we were with a few more youngsters on the pitch than was the idea before the game, but still there was enough quality on the pitch to get a better result than this.”

Liverpool’s next six Premier League matches

Liverpool boast a huge game in-hand following the rescheduled Merseyside Derby. The Reds have a huge chance to not only add to their lead in the Premier League title race, but secure a memorable result in the final derby at Goodison Park.

The Reds have a tough block of fixtures coming up but their closest rivals Arsenal also have a lot of work to do if they want to try to close the gap on the leaders.

Here’s how Liverpool’s next six-game Premier League schedule looks compared to the Gunners.

Liverpool

Everton (A)

Wolves (H)

Aston Villa (A)

Man City (A)

Newcastle (H)

Southampton (A)

Wolves are fighting to avoid slipping into the bottom three and have recently pulled off upsets against Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa. Newcastle United are battling for a top four finish and have an in-form Alexander Isak at their disposal. Their last meeting with Liverpool ended in a 3-3 draw, leaving plenty of room to speculate the result this time.

Arsenal

Leicester City (A)

West Ham (H)

Nottingham Forest (A)

Man United (A)

Chelsea (H)

Fulham (H)

Arsenal have at least six points to make up to start to putting pressure on Liverpool. Despite already beating Nottingham Forest 3-0, the East Midlands side are one of this season’s biggest surprise packages and have upset Liverpool in both meetings this term. Meanwhile, Leicester are just two points from safety and will be throwing everything they have at these remaining fixtures in their battle against relegation.