Liverpool have enjoyed a strong record on the opening weekend of the Premier League in recent times, but they face a tough task this time around. A trip to Stamford Bridge to face Mauricio Pochettino’s new-look Chelsea side awaits Jurgen Klopp’s side on Sunday, August 13 and their recent strong record could be in doubt at Stamford Bridge.

The two sides are currently battling off the pitch for the signing of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, as the London club have submitted a £48m bid last night which trumped Liverpool’s £45m bid which was rejected earlier this week. Plus, there’s also been reports of the two sides competing for Moises Caicedo, as both sides search for a defensive midfielder to bolster their starting line-ups ahead of the upcoming season.

However, despite that, Liverpool have lost just four times on the opening weekend since the inception of the league in 1992, and they’ve won eight out their last 10 opening day games, scoring 29 goals. This article will look back at all of their opening day results, dating back to 2010.

1 . 2010/11 Season - Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal French striker David N’Gog earned his side a hard-fought point against a strong Arsenal side on the opening weekend.

2 . 2011/12 - Liverpool 1-1 Sunderland Luis Suarez got the Reds off to a great start but Sebastien Larsson’s fine volley ensured the points were shared at Anfield.

3 . 2012/13 - West Brom 3-0 Liverpool A shock heavy defeat on the opening weekend to West Brom set the tone for a difficult season for Liverpool. It stands as their only opening game defeat since 2010.

4 . 2013/14 - Liverpool 1-0 Stoke City One strike from Daniel Sturridge was enough to earn all three points against a tough opposition here - Sturridge then went onto net a further 21 goals in the league as he and Luis Suarez nearly fired their side to the title.