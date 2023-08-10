Register
Liverpool’s opening Premier League weekend results since 2010 as impressive record highlighted - gallery

Liverpool boast a strong opening day record in recent Premier League history.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 10th Aug 2023, 21:00 BST

Liverpool have enjoyed a strong record on the opening weekend of the Premier League in recent times, but they face a tough task this time around. A trip to Stamford Bridge to face Mauricio Pochettino’s new-look Chelsea side awaits Jurgen Klopp’s side on Sunday, August 13 and their recent strong record could be in doubt at Stamford Bridge.

The two sides are currently battling off the pitch for the signing of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, as the London club have submitted a £48m bid last night which trumped Liverpool’s £45m bid which was rejected earlier this week. Plus, there’s also been reports of the two sides competing for Moises Caicedo, as both sides search for a defensive midfielder to bolster their starting line-ups ahead of the upcoming season.

However, despite that, Liverpool have lost just four times on the opening weekend since the inception of the league in 1992, and they’ve won eight out their last 10 opening day games, scoring 29 goals. This article will look back at all of their opening day results, dating back to 2010.

1. 2010/11 Season - Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal

2. 2011/12 - Liverpool 1-1 Sunderland

3. 2012/13 - West Brom 3-0 Liverpool

4. 2013/14 - Liverpool 1-0 Stoke City

