The Uruguayan has impressed this season and he could be available this summer.

Liverpool are being linked with a move for Sporting Lisbon’s Manuel Ugarte - and his agent has revealed that he is likely to leave this summer.

With midfield being a primary area of concern for Liverpool this summer, the 22-year-old has emerged as a great defensive midfield option for Jurgen Klopp.

Having missed out on Jude Bellingham and considering that deals for Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount also look increaingly difficult due to recent reports, this may be a more viable option.

According to Ugarte’s agent, Jorge Chijane, it is only a matter of time before a team pays the Uruguayan midfielder’s £52million release clause - which is looking more and more likely to be this summer.

“It’s almost certain that he won’t stay,” he told O Jogo. “It’s sure he’ll leave.

“Soon I’ll be in Lisbon. I trust Jorge Mendes, who is the best businessman in the world. In fact, when I told him about Ugarte for the first time, he said to me: ‘Your eyes are my eyes’.”

But there won’t be long to wait, according to the agent, who has outlined that a decision will be made within 15 days.

“There is a lot of talk, but there is not only one club, there are others,” he added. “I am still not sure about which club [he’ll sign for]. There are many hypotheses on the table.

“I believe that in 15 days the situation will be resolved.”

Reports yesterday claimed that Liverpool can’t be dragged into ‘bidding wars’ with wealthier clubs for well-known names as they can’t afford to, but with Ugarte having a set release clause it makes it easier to negotiate when compared to Mac Allister for example.

However, the tough-tackling South American is a player that could revitalise their engine room, and be a perfect Fabinho replacement - who has looked past his best at times this season.

