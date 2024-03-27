Mohamed Salah.

The search for Mohamed Salah's successor will be almost an impossible task but with his deal expiring next summer, it's something that needs to be planned for.

Liverpool's talisman has netted 20 goals minimum in all competitions in every season since he arrived in 2017 and he has been front and centre for almost all of the club's successes in that time. Only 31, Salah remains as sharp as ever and his commitment to his physical condition means he could yet go on for a few more years. Yet, his future is uncertain as of right now.

We've seen links to Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo, Wolves' Pedro Neto and Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane but one potential sure-fire hit could be Crystal Palace's Michael Olise. The 22-year-old has been brilliant since signing from Reading and his ability to stand out in typically defensive sides shows how good his individual ability is. We've seen long-range strikes, stunning free-kicks, incredible delivery from wide areas, quick feet and quality with both feet that suggests he is destined to make it at a top club.

Furthermore, the latest figures have shown that he stands out across wingers in the Premier League for a few key metrics. Not only is he creatively strong, he also has a strong defensive output which certainly fits the club's ethos. According to DataMB, Olise sits extremely close to both Salah and Diogo Jota when it comes to goals and assists per90. Plus, he sits in the top bracket for offensive duels won around players such as Jeremy Doku and Buakyo Saka.

In terms of his future, he did sign a new long-term-deal last summer as he rejected an approach from Chelsea who went on to sign Cole Palmer. Manchester United have been linked with a move in recent weeks as they look to bolster their frontline this summer. Olise will have plenty of admirers again this summer but the arrival of progressive coach Oliver Glasner could spark a new chapter for Palace and the winger will be integral to those plans which should suit his game even further.