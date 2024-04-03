Liverpool's £40m 'target' scouted by Real Madrid and Bayern Munich

Leeds United's Archie Gray. Newcastle United, Man City and Liverpool have all been linked with a move for Gray this summer.

One of Liverpool's young transfer targets is currently being scouted by European giants Bayern Munich and Real Madrid after a breakout campaign.

Leeds United's Archie Gray has been one of the best young players in England this season after making 43 appearances for the first-team. Starting the season as a 17-year-old with no senior appearances, he has been a revelation in midfield and has earned call-ups to the England U19, U20 and U21 sides from October onwards. In fact, his goal against Azerbaijan for the U21 side saw him become the fourth-youngest scorer in Young Lions history behind the established trio of Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala and Theo Walcott.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid links

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His talent and ability to compete at senior level has been hugely impressive and, after 35 starts, he has been a key player for a promotion-chasing side under Daniel Farke. Plus, he has shown tremendous versatility to most of his games at right-back despite also being a natural midfielder. He played 90 minutes in midfield against Hull in the 3-1 victory on Monday night and impressed once again and, according to HITC, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid were represented by scouts at Elland Road as Gray was watched carefully. Liverpool have been linked with a move across the past few months, with the Daily Mail stating that a £40m move could be on the cards in the summer. Granted, he did sign a new deal last year which sees him tied down until 2028 but it wouldn't stop top clubs from pursuing a deal. With Leeds on the cusp of being promoted back to England's top-flight, it would be interesting to see Gray remain at the Yorkshire club to prove himself in the Premier League - where a similar level of performance at his age could open the door for a big move next year.

LiverpoolWorld verdict

The Reds already have a strong core of young players including Stefan Bajcetic who is similar to Gray. In fact, Bajcetic has even filled in at right-back earlier this season against LASK in the Europa League and Leicester in the EFL Cup. He is being eyed as the future of the club in defensive midfield and, despite being just one year older, he looks to be in a similar mould to Gray.