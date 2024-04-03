Ruben Amorim helped guide his Sporting side to the cup final last night as he refused to rule out a move away in the summer, amid the latest Liverpool links.

The Portuguese manager oversaw a 4-3 aggregate cup victory against bitter rivals Benfica last night as the two teams played out a 2-2 draw at the Estádio da Luz. It means Amorim's side remain on course for a league and cup double after being eliminated from the Europa League against Atalanta in the last round. Reports about his future at the club beyond this season remain rife as a move to Liverpool could well be on the cards after news that Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi are not viable options for the summer. Amorim reportedly has a release clause around £12-13m and he teased his future away from Sporting in the post match press conference last night.

As reported by O Jogo, he was asked: "Have you spoken to [Sporting director of football] Hugo Viana about your successor?" To which he responded: "Very focused on what happened in the game and thinking about Saturday's game. We'll see about the rest."

He has been constantly pressed for an answer on his future and, in the build-up to the Benfica game, he reiterated that he is fully focused on the season at hand. "The manager is clearly Sporting's manager, Sporting's manager and only Sporting's manager. The players know how much they want to win and I want to win titles for Sporting. They are clear that everyone is focused on winning titles." But that hasn't stopped the rumour mill.