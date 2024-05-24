Liverpool's £418m starting XI if transfer rumours are true including 23-goal striker

The Wolves defender has been linked with a move this summer but Liverpool would likely face stiff competition from Man City.

The transfer window will be a chance for Arne Slot to mould his Liverpool side.

Liverpool’s summer is about to help usher in a new era for the club as Arne Slot takes over Jurgen Klopp ahead of the summer transfer window.

That opens on June 14 and while the club invested heavily into their midfield last summer - they forked out near to £150m on midfielders - there is a sense that more change could be afoot and their squad could be doctored by the incoming manager and new sporting director Richard Hughes.

Joel Matip and Thiago’s departures have freed up space in the senior squad and while Klopp was a huge advocate of youth, it is likely some of the stars from the mid-season such as Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Jayden Danns will be better suited with loan spells elsewhere. He also has to balance the returning loanees Nat Phillips, Fabio Carvalho, Sepp van den Berg and Tyler Morton, to name a few.

With all that in mind, LiverpoolWorld has decided to focus on what Liverpool’s starting XI could look like next season under Slot, if the current rumours surrounding the club’s targets are true.

GK - Alisson Becker

The Brazilian remains one of the world’s very best and is a leading light for Liverpool. If they are to find trophy-success under Slot, then he will be key.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Despite the emergence of Conor Bradley, Alexander-Arnold remains the number one in that position and will be looking to enhance his game even more under Slot.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

One of Liverpool’s best players across the league campaign, Van Dijk has been brilliant across the past year. However, there is the lingering contract issue which is continuing to plague him but it is likely he will remain at the club.

CB - Odilon Kossounou

A stalwart for Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, Kossounou started 21 times in their unbeaten league campaign. Only 23, the Ivorian has great power, pace and poise on the ball and would bring a youthful energy to replace Matip.

LB - Rayan Ait-Nouri

The talented Wolves defender has brilliant technical ability and has developed well over the past few seasons. Now ready for a step up, he has been wanted by Pep Guardiola and he could be a great long-term replacement for Andy Robertson.

CM - Wataru Endo

Despite a nervy start, Endo has brought stability to their midfield and showed top-class performances against the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea in the EFL Cup final. Perhaps not a long-term solution, he will be key for helping Mac Allister and Szoboszlai operate higher up next year.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool’s signing of the season has been a key figure from game one and he played across multiple positions last campaign. Still only 25, he should be a key figure for years to come.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

The Hungarian had plenty of starring moments, especially in the early part of the season but his consistency wavered in the second half of the campaign. However, Klopp tasked him with playing in a deeper role and if Slot can find a way to utilise him further forward then he may be more successful.

RW - Mohamed Salah

It is likely he will remain on Merseyside at least for another year. Whether the club can persuade him to sign a new deal before it expires next summer is up for debate but his goals and experience will be key for Slot.

ST - Mohamed Amoura

The Union SG forward netted against Liverpool in their final game defeat in the group stages of the Europa League. His no-nonsense finish typifies his season as he has netted 23 times and provided eight assists in all competitions. He could be a low-cost, high-potential player that could hit new levels surrounded by top-class talent.

LW - Cody Gakpo