Cody Gakpo has revealed how he made a decision not to join Leeds United months before joining Liverpool.

Liverpool star Cody Gakpo has revealed the ‘strange’ reason he decided to resist a move to Leeds United before Liverpool came knocking. The 25-year-old burst onto the scene with PSV Eindhoven, scoring 36 goals in 106 league appearances from out wide.

That form saw him land a move to Liverpool on a deal worth up to £44.3 million in 2023, and since then, he has proved a key part of the club’s attack, scoring 14 goals in 54 league goals so far. But the Dutchman could have had a very different fate had he joined Leeds United when he had the chance just six months before his move to Anfield.

Gakpo admits he was unsure over whether he should join Leeds, so he left it up to fate, or up to, he believes, god. The Dutchman revealed: “You have a difficult decision to make, and then you go to prayer to talk to God and ask for wisdom. I got that.

“People might think I’m strange. I could go to Southampton, Leeds came into the race and PSV wanted me to stay. I presented the three options I had to God. If I scored once, I would go to Southampton. If I scored twice I would go to Leeds and if I scored three I would stay at PSV.”

On that decisive day, Gakpo scored three goals, with the third goal being awarded by VAR, so Leeds have the technology to thank for missing out on Gakpo. The winger went on to continue his superb form in the opening months of the 2022/23 season, securing his move to Liverpool in January of 2023.

Speaking about his time at Liverpool so far back in the winter, Gakpo said: "I really feel at home and I think the club is amazing. It's like a big family. The supporters are amazing every game and show love to all of us. I appreciate it and I love being here." He added: "I think it always takes some time for every player in a new place to settle a little bit but I felt [at] home quite fast. It's an amazing club and hopefully many more beautiful moments will come for me and for the team."

Gakpo will be in action with the Netherlands at this summer’s Euro 2024, and when he returns, he will work with a Dutch boss in Arne Slot, who replaces Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield dugout. Asked about Slot’s demanding style by De Telegraaf, Gakpo has said: “I think so (we are used to it), otherwise the club wouldn’t have appointed him. If you talk about neat football and high pressure, with the latter being a very big characteristic of us under Jurgen Klopp, then that is also something we are certainly used to.”