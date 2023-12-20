Liverpool's £60m target is currently 'assessing his options' after lack of game time

The Bayer Leverkusen defender has been on Liverpool's shortlist and could be available in 2024.

Liverpool target Piero Hincapie is reportedly 'assessing his options' after a lack of game time at Bayer Leverkusen.

The summer window saw Liverpool sign multiple midfielders but there was no additions made in any other areas. A potential season-ending injury for Joel Matip could change all that, as Jurgen Klopp looks to make good on the reputable reports made from the Athletic in the summer that revealed the club were searching for a suitable left-footed centre-back to join their ranks.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

One player who fits the bill is Hincapie who has impressed in Germany in recent seasons. Last season saw the Ecuador international start 27 times in the league and make 43 appearances in total but this season has been completely different under new boss Xabi Alonso. The ex-Liverpool midfielder has made a sensational start to life in Germany winning 12 of his first 15 games and avoiding defeat which has helped to open up a four point gap ahead of Bayern Munich.

As a result, the defender is considering his future. According to Sky Germany's Florian Plettenburg, Hincapie is 'open for a new challenge' in winter as he wants to play regularly as he is not happy as a substitute. But the club want to keep him as they will lose both Edmund Tapsoba and Odilon Kossounou to the Africa Cup of Nations in January and Hincapie will earn game time through their absences.

CaughtOffside have also revealed that Liverpool are ‘working to move ahead of their rivals to sign him as a priority' and that Chelsea and Manchester City are thought to have also registered an interest in Hincapie. He has started just twice in the league this season and it will be interesting to see how January plays out for him, given he should be afforded opportunities.

A January move seems unlikely given the £60m fee being demanded and if he continues to struggle for game time in terms of regular starts in the league across the rest of the season, then a move away will be more likely in the summer. Especially given Liverpool will be able to fully consider all of their options at the back regarding Matip, Jarell Quansah and even someone like Sepp van den Berg who has impressed on loan at Mainz.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, there's no doubting that he is a great option for Jurgen Klopp. At 21, he fits the right age profile and his speed and ability on the ball would be a great fit for Liverpool. He ranks extremely highly for progressive passes, tackles, take-ons and passes attempted and can also operate at left-back, similar to the way that Manchester City have utilised Nathan Ake or how Mauricio Pochettino has used Levi Colwill, someone who Liverpool were linked with.