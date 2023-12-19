Liverpool 'make decision' on £51m-rated January transfer target

Liverpool have been linked to a some potential new faces as we approach the January transfer window.

While Liverpool weren't able to continue their perfect streak at Anfield against Manchester United last week, they are still in a very strong position as we approach the final weeks of the year. As 2024 looms, the Reds remain in the title race picture, and if they fail to scoop the ultimate prize, they have an excellent chance of securing Champions League football.

But will Jurgen Klopp and his team turn to the market in the new year to bolster the ranks? The summer saw a fleet of midfielders depart from the club, leaving the Reds scrambling to bring in suitable reinforcements. Their fruitful haul included Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endō and Ryan Gravenberch, but reports following the transfer window claimed Klopp still wanted to sign another No.6 following Fabinho's exit.

A few names have been on the radar leading into January, including André from Fluminense. However, with a slight defensive concern on their hands — especially after Joël Matip's ACL injury — Liverpool may not have time to focus on any extra midfielders next month.

The Reds had been linked with Fulham's João Palhinha as he continues to attract a lot of attention from the Premier League and beyond. But Football Insider has reported that Liverpool have now 'made a decision' on this link and it is 'unlikely' they will attempt to sign the defensive midfielder in the winter window.

Following their summer spending, Palhinha is not considered to be a 'top priority' for the Reds as they continue to push at the top of the Premier League table. Fulham signed the Portugal international in 2022 for £20 million and his value has already risen to an impressive £51 million, according to Transfermarkt.