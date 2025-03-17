The remaining Premier League fixtures left to play for both Liverpool and Arsenal.

It’s been a tough week for Liverpool fans to digest, with just one trophy attempt remaining as we approach the end of the season.

The Reds were dealt a second crushing blow last week when Newcastle United beat them to the Carabao Cup glory. The loss came just days after they were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain, with emotions running high following a disappointing penalty shootout.

Newcastle, fuelled by the hunger to end their 70-year major trophy drought, were rewarded for their resilience at Wembley and failed to let a late Federico Chiesa goal rock them. In the space of mere days, Liverpool’s trophy situation has depleted from talks of a potential treble-winning season, to everything now riding on the Premier League.

The Reds are still in a superb position at the top of the league table, with a whopping 12-point advantage on the board and just nine games left to play. Liverpool can afford to lose three games between now and the end of the season and still lift the trophy if they win the rest and Arsenal don’t drop points.

The maximum number of points Arsenal can finish with this season is 85. With Liverpool currently on 70, banking 16 points would be enough to guarantee them the league title in May, assuming Arsenal win all of their remaining games. Winning just five of their last nine could also see the Reds crowned champions, as they boast an impressive advantage over the Gunners on goal difference as well.

Despite their heartache in both Europe and the Carabao Cup, Liverpool are now looking ahead to getting the Premier League trophy safely in the bag and over the line. The international break will allow the Reds to reset and return to action later this month to tackle their remaining matches.

So, Liverpool know what they need to do to get their hands on the trophy, but how do their final fixtures compare against Arsenal? The two are due to face each other in May, and here’s a closer look at the rest of their schedules.

Liverpool remaining Premier League fixtures

2 April: Everton (H)

6 April: Fulham (A)

13 April: West Ham (H)

20 April: Leicester City (A)

27 April: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

3 May: Chelsea (A)

10 May: Arsenal (H)

18 May: Brighton and Hove Albion (A)

25 May: Crystal Palace (H)

Arsenal remaining Premier League fixtures

The Gunners will be hoping to see Liverpool’s dip in form carry over into the Premier League, especially as they also still have Champions League fixtures coming up. Arsenal have been drawn against Real Madrid for the quarter-finals, which sandwich a clash with Brentford next month, giving them seven games to play in April.

1 April: Fulham (H)

5 April: Everton (A)

12 April: Brentford (H)

20 April: Ipswich Town (A)

26 April: Crystal Palace (H)

3 May: Bournemouth (H)

10 May: Liverpool (A)

18 May: Newcastle United (H)

25 May: Southampton (A)

