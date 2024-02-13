Pep Guardiola.

With the Champions League knockout ties set to return this week, there has been one interesting story developing around Manchester City.

As it stands, they are the reigning champions after winning the competition for the first time last season but they could miss out on next year's edition due to Girona, it is claimed. The La Liga side are currently enjoying an incredible season as they sit second in the league table and dreaming of Champions League qualification for the first time as a club.

But Girona, who are partly owned by City Football Group, could be huge issue for City next year. That's because UEFA rules state that two clubs owned by the same group can't compete in the same European competition, which puts both teams' participation at risk. If Arsenal and Liverpool finish above City then it could spell trouble as the higher placed team would be allowed to feature in the competition.

It is reported UEFA's Club Financial Control Body will examine the link between City and Girona in the summer, if a conflict is confirmed and if there are no major changes made behind the scenes, both clubs' participation in the Champions League could be at risk.

As per UEFA's competition ruling, an individual or group cannot have "control or influence" over more than one club playing in the same tournament. An investigation will take place and if it concludes that individuals within the City Football Group share control over both clubs and can't make the necessary changes to their business structure, then only the team that finishes higher in their domestic league will be allowed to play in the Champions League.