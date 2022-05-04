Liverpool are into the 2021-22 Champions League final and have earned more than €80 million from this season’s competition.

Prize money isn’t exactly what Kopites are thinking about during seismic European nights.

The prestige and allure of the Champions League is solely what’s on Liverpool fans’ minds.

The dream of conquering Europe for the seventh time has purely been the motive this season.

Now the Reds can more than just dream. Jurgen Klopp’s side are just one victory away from another Champions League adorning the Anfield trophy cabinet.

Liverpool have booked their spot in Paris at the end of this month after beating Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

Travel arrangements are now being finalised ahead of a Scouse invasion of the French capital, with only Real Madrid or Manchester City in the Reds’ way.

Now they yearn for Jordan Henderson to raise the famous trophy aloft once again at the Stade de France, having done so in Madrid three years ago.

Still, there’s a reason why finishing in the top four in the Premier League is so important these days. Europe’s elite club competition is as lucrative as things come in football.

The cash that can be earned from the Champions League simply gives sides an outstanding chance of remaining at the top of the pyramid.

And Liverpool have so far netted a whopping €80.94 million from the competition this campaign judging by the figures.

Some €15.64 million was banked for qualifying for the Champions League alone. No wonder there was so much relief when the Reds made a an unlikely late surge into the top four last season amid a defensive crisis.

In the group stages, clubs earn a cool €2.8 million per victory.

Liverpool's unblemished record meant they garnered €16.8 million for their six games.

And for reaching the knockout stages, an additional €9.9 million made its way into the Anfield coffers.

Indeed, at that stage, the Reds' total Champions League earnings for the campaign was €42.34 million.

That meant the fee £36 million fee splashed out for Ibou Konate from RB Leipzig last summer was virtually retrieved.

Then the last 16 began - and Luis Diaz entered the fray after he arrived from Porto in the January transfer window. How inspirational he has proven, adding to Klopp’s attacking options profusely.

Triumph over Inter Milan resulted in €10.6 million being amassed.

Then getting past Benfica in the quarter-finals accumulated another €12.5 million.

And for reaching the final, Liverpool's revenue from this campaign’s tournament by defeating Villarreal has now swollen by another €15.5 million.

The Reds had to survive a scare in the second leg against the Yellow Submarine on Tuesday night. Their two-goal advantage from last week’s win on Merseyside perished by half-time.

However, Diaz was brought on at the interval and the whole complexion of the game changed with a talismanic performance.

Goals from the Colombia international, Fabinho and Sadio Mane ensured Liverpool marched into the final.

Diaz has not only proven key to the Reds being on the cusp of a seventh European Cup but helped net an additional €38.6 million during his time on Merseyside.

That's not too shy of the initial £37.5 million - which works out at circa €44.5 million - Klopp's troops paid for the winger’s services.

Talk about a signing literally paying for itself if you factor in TV revenue on top.

Indeed, only an additional €4.5 million is up for grabs should Liverpool prove triumphant in Paris.

Compared to the rest of the competition, it’s surprisingly meagre - but it wouldn't make a difference if just four pence was on the line at that stage.