Liverpool's surprising record in 12.30pm KO's revealed as Brentford clash nears

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has often voiced his distaste for the early kick-off slots and his side face another this weekend against Brentford.

What has typically been a topic of conversation with the media at press conferences over the years, Klopp's record in England with the timeslot has been mixed to say the least. Earlier this season he ranted after his side was chosen for an early-slot after an international break.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If I say a word about it then the world says: ‘He’s moaning again’,” Klopp said ahead of the Wolves game in September. “This is a joke. We had four players in South America who I haven’t even seen yet. In 24 hours we play."

As it stands, Klopp has faced 13 games at 12.30pm directly following an international break since arriving at the club - that's over double the amount than second-placed Tottenham, which has proven hugely difficult. They even went winless last season in the six games they played at that time, which it is treated as a bogey slot.

However, their fortunes have changed so far this season; they've had four games in the 12.30pm slot and have come out with an unbeaten record - and three wins to boot. Those came against Wolves, Everton and Crystal Palace, while also earning a creditable draw away at Manchester City. But Brentford is a difficult test for several reasons.