Mykhailo Mudryk has tested positive for a banned substance.

Chelsea have insisted that they are working with the football authorities after Mykhailo Mudryk tested positive for a banned substance.

The London outfit confirmed that they were contacted by the Football Association after ‘an adverse finding in a routine urine test’. Mudryk has missed Chelsea’s past five games, with head coach Enzo Maresca citing illness.

Mudryk, an £89 million signing in January 2023, has now been provisionally suspended. A Chelsea statement said: “Chelsea Football Club can confirm the Football Association recently contacted our player Mykhailo Mudryk concerning an adverse finding in a routine urine test.

“Both the Club and Mykhailo fully support The FA’s testing programme and all our players, including Mykhailo, are regularly tested. Mykhailo has confirmed categorically that he has never knowingly used any banned substances. Both Mykhailo and the Club will now work with the relevant authorities to establish what has caused the adverse finding. The Club will not be commenting any further.”

Mudryk has admitted the findings are a ‘complete shock’ and is investigating the matter. Posting on Instagram, the Ukraine international said: “This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened.

“I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can.”

Chelsea are two points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table. Mudryk has made only five league appearances this season but has been a regular in the Europa Conference League and Carabao Cup.