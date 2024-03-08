2 . 9. Virgil van Dijk vs Chelsea (2024)

The recent EFL Cup was an emotional one for fans as Van Dijk's monstrous final performance was topped off by a 118th minute winner as his brilliant header saw them secure the win over Chelsea. With Klopp leaving in a few months, it guaranteed them at least one trophy in his farewell season. This moment was special because half the first team was missing and there was five academy players on the pitch as the final whistle blew. Special.