Liverpool's 5-1 thrashing over Sparta Prague in the Europa League last night perfectly set them up to qualify for the quarter-finals, but it also saw them hit a historic milestone.
The victory saw Darwin Nunez clinch the 1,000th goal since Klopp arrived at the club and the craziest statistic to take from it is that Liverpool's 900th scorer was Dominik Szoboszlai earlier this season. It shows the Reds have been rampant this season but, given the achievement, we've decided to look back on the top 10 moments from Klopp's tenure - and there are certainly plenty to choose from. What's your standout moment?
1. 10. Adam Lallana nets a fifth against Norwich City (2016)
A goal scored early into Klopp's tenure but it was a sign of things to come in terms of epic late goals. A back-and-forth encounter saw both sides score four goals each before Lallana popped up in added time with a left-footed volley which bounced over the Norwich keeper to give Liverpool an epic, high-scoring 5-4 win at Carrow Road in one of the most entertaining Liverpool Klopp games we've seen.
2. 9. Virgil van Dijk vs Chelsea (2024)
The recent EFL Cup was an emotional one for fans as Van Dijk's monstrous final performance was topped off by a 118th minute winner as his brilliant header saw them secure the win over Chelsea. With Klopp leaving in a few months, it guaranteed them at least one trophy in his farewell season. This moment was special because half the first team was missing and there was five academy players on the pitch as the final whistle blew. Special.
3. 8. Sadio Mane bamboozles Bayern Munich (2019)
Mane's goal against Bayern gave them a one-goal lead at the time and it set them on their way to a famous away win. Firstly, Van Dijk's swirling long ball was a thing of beauty, but Mane's touch, awareness to turn away from the onrushing Neuer and calm, chipped finish was a brilliant masterstroke. He netted a second late on but this goal was a ceremonial moment on the way to winning their 6th European Cup.
4. 7. Mohamed Salah vs Manchester United (2020)
Salah's breakaway goal from Alisson Becker's goal kick saw him go one on one with Daniel James. He held off his challenge like a man dealing with a boy before slotting coolly past David de Gea to all but confirm the title. Mind you, it was only January but Liverpool had built up a 16-point lead at the top of the table. Ecstasy filled Anfield and it was a moment of pure joy and adulation.