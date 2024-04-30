Liverpool’s hopes of winning the Premier League title are all but over following Saturday’s 2-2 draw at West Ham United. One of the main talking points from the game came from just off the pitch, as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and forward Mohamed Salah were spotted arguing on the touchline.

The Egyptian was waiting to come on having been named on the bench for the clash at the London Stadium with the Liverpool man and his manager exchanging words before Salah was ushered away by teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident sparked questions about the player’s future at Anfield, as he has just one year left on his contract come the end of the season. Rumours and speculation will likely swirl well into the summer as we round up the latest stories on Salah’s future as well as what has happened to date.

Liverpool ‘expect’ Salah to stay

In a recent report from The Athletic, it is claimed the Reds are planning for Salah to be part of their squad next season. Liverpool will undergo a period of change in the summer as Klopp departs and is expected to be replaced by Arne Slot, if a deal can be struck.

The report claims Salah has shown no desire to leave Anfield despite continual links with a move to the Saudi Pro League. The interest in Salah is said to remain but is ‘less aggressive’ with a concession that the forward will stick with Liverpool until the end of his current deal. There is the hope within the Saudi Pro League that Salah may not agree a new deal with the Reds and could be available on a free transfer come the end of next season.

Hughes to lead Salah talks

Liverpool’s new sporting director Richard Hughes will be tasked with opening contract talks with Salah over a new deal. That is according to the Times, who report the club are eager to strike a new deal with Salah who they see as someone who can play an important role under Slot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 31-year-old first joined the club in 2017 and has since made 346 appearances with 210 goals and 88 assists. He is the club’s top scorer with 24 goals this campaign, and his 12 assists are only better by Darwin Nunez who has 13.

Al-Ittihad’s 2023 interest and ‘£480m contract offer’

Last summer, the Reds rejected a bid worth up to £150million for Salah from Al-Ittihad. It was also reported that Salah had no desire to leave Liverpool despite claims from Footmercato of a mega-money contract which was worth between £400m-£480m over three years. Whether he might be tempted this summer remains to be seen.

Should Liverpool sell Salah?

Despite recent poor form, Salah remains one of Liverpool’s best players. He has not been alone with his dip in form with the majority of Klopp’s squad enduring a challenging period since the return from the March international break.

Keeping hold of Salah makes sense for Liverpool given his goal and assist contributions. However, if a new contract cannot be agreed this summer the Reds might have to opt to sell the forward to ensure they do not lose him on a free transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad