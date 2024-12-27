Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool earned a 3-1 win over Leicester City to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruud van Nistelrooy believes Liverpool have ‘great chance’ of winning the Premier League title after putting Leicester City to the sword.

The Reds earned a 3-1 win over the Foxes to move seven points clear at the summit of the table at Anfield. Liverpool did have to battle from behind against the strugglers who broke the deadlock in the sixth minute through Jordan Ayew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cody Gakpo equalised for Arne Slot’s side just before half-time before Curtis Jones and Mo Salah were on target after the interval. There is still more than half of the season remaining but Liverpool have a sizeable advantage over second-placed Chelsea, who have played one match more.

Van Nistelrooy won the Premier League in 2003 while representing Manchester United during his playing days. And the Leicester boss believes United’s bitter foes are capable of going all the way. Asked if Liverpool can be crowned champions, Van Nistelrooy replied: "You never know in the Premier League and many things have happened before, but looking at this team and how stable they are and the depth of their squad they have a great chance."

Gakpo fired his 10th goal of the season against Leicester when he cut inside before lashing a shot from outside of the box into the top corner. The Netherlands international previously played under Van Nistelrooy at PSV Eindhoven before joining Liverpool in January 2023 for a fee that could reach £44 million. Asked about Gakpo on Amazon Prime, Van Niselrooy replied: “He’s here now for a while already. He developed and got used to the level, got used to the Premier League and Champions League. He’s still improving a lot and he made big steps.”