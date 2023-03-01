The Wolves manager is expecting an extremely tough test despite Liverpool’s faltering form.

Wolves manager Julen Lopategui reaffirmed how tough Anfield is to secure a positive result ahead of their Premier League clash.

The Reds are in line to face Wolves for a fourth time this season, after their third-round FA Cup tie stretched across two legs earlier this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite Liverpool earning a 1-0 win to progress to the fourth-round of the cup, they were extremely fortunate to get away with a draw at Anfield in the first-leg after a VAR failure meant a late winner for Wolves was ruled out incorrectly. In addition, they were humbled at Molineux in a crushing 3-0 defeat earlier this year in their league meeting.

Last time out both sides recorded a draw in the league as Liverpool faltered away at Crystal Palace and Wolves held high-flying Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Speaking ahead of their fourth meeting this season, the former Sevilla manager explained that Anfield remains an intimidating and tough place to get three points despite Liverpool’s form this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They play in the same way at home or away, but the difficulties of Anfield are clear, it’s a stadium where they push a lot.” Lopategui explained.

“I have seen in the last match they played there against Real Madrid, I thought they played a fantastic first half, in my opinion, and they deserved a lot more, but this is football.

“To be able to compete with Liverpool at Anfield, you have to be very close to perfection, so it’s going to be demanding tomorrow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But it’s not only about us, it’s about the opponent too, and I believe tomorrow they are going to push us a lot and we have to be ready because it’s a very strong team and when they make a high press and high pressure, they are one of the best teams in the world.”