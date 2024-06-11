Liverpool winger Luis Diaz. Picture: Liverpool FC via Getty Images | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Barcelona and PSG are said to be interested in Luis Diaz.

Luis Diaz has insisted that he remains ‘happy and relaxed’ at Liverpool after being linked with a summer exit.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are reported potential suitors for the winger in the transfer window.

Diaz has been a regular since his move to Anfield from Porto for an inital fee of £37.5 million He’s recorded 24 goals and recorded 10 assists in 94 appearances, helping Liverpool win two Carabao Cups and the FA Cup.

But there has been speculation about whether the 27-year-old could depart. His father admitted earlier this year that it would be a dream for Diaz to play for Barca. Meanwhile, he has been mooted as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe at PSG.