'I'm thinking about' - Luis Diaz breaks silence on Liverpool future amid £75 million summer transfer links
Luis Diaz has insisted that he remains ‘happy and relaxed’ at Liverpool after being linked with a summer exit.
Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are reported potential suitors for the winger in the transfer window.
Diaz has been a regular since his move to Anfield from Porto for an inital fee of £37.5 million He’s recorded 24 goals and recorded 10 assists in 94 appearances, helping Liverpool win two Carabao Cups and the FA Cup.
But there has been speculation about whether the 27-year-old could depart. His father admitted earlier this year that it would be a dream for Diaz to play for Barca. Meanwhile, he has been mooted as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe at PSG.
However, Diaz has insisted that he’s not thinking about departing Anfield. While on Colombia duty ahead of the Copa America, Diaz told Gol Caracol (via Sport Witness): I’m very happy there at Liverpool, it’s a great team and club, I’ve always wanted to play there, so I’m very happy and relaxed. I’m not thinking about anything else, I’m thinking about the Colombia national team, which is where we are.”
