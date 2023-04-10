Register
Luis Diaz injury latest ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Leeds United

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 9th Apr 2023, 21:24 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 07:35 BST

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Luis Diaz will be back in full team training this week.

The winger hasn’t played for the Reds in six months after suffering a knee injury in a 3-2 loss at Arsenal in October.

Diaz has been back involved in sessions with his team-mates at the AXA Training Centre for more than a week but Liverpool have been cautious when it comes to his return to action. It meant the Colombia international was omitted from the squad for Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Premier League leaders Arsenal at Anfield.

Liverpool, who are eighth in the table and have a slim chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, aren’t back in action until they face Leeds United on Monday 17 April.

And with Thiago Alcantara making his return from a two-month absence off the bench against Arsenal, Klopp confimed Diaz should be available for the upcoming trip to Elland Road.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Klopp said: “For Thiago it’s super-important that he has a few training sessions on top of the few he had, Luis Diaz will be back in full and normal team training and available for the game so these things are really, really good news.”

