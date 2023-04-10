Luis Diaz injury latest ahead of Liverpool’s games against Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Luis Diaz will be back in full team training this week.

The winger hasn’t played for the Reds in six months after suffering a knee injury in a 3-2 loss at Arsenal in October.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Diaz has been back involved in sessions with his team-mates at the AXA Training Centre for more than a week but Liverpool have been cautious when it comes to his return to action. It meant the Colombia international was omitted from the squad for Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Premier League leaders Arsenal at Anfield.

Liverpool, who are eighth in the table and have a slim chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, aren’t back in action until they face Leeds United on Monday 17 April.

And with Thiago Alcantara making his return from a two-month absence off the bench against Arsenal, Klopp confimed Diaz should be available for the upcoming trip to Elland Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement