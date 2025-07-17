Fabrizio Romano gives Liverpool transfer update | Getty Images

There could be more ins and outs at Liverpool this summer despite an already-busy transfer window

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has outlined his intention to leave Anfield this summer with the players representatives reportedly continuing to hold talks with European giants Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

The Colombian was a key player under Arne Slot last season as the Reds lifted the Premier League title. However, he revealed last month his agents were in talks with other clubs as he awaits a new contract at Anfield with two years to run on his current deal.

Barcelona are in the market for a new left winger after missing out on a deal for Nico Williams, who has committed to a 10-year deal with Athletic Club. Meanwhile, there are reports Diaz has already agreed personal terms with Bayern. The Bundesliga outfit have had two offers rejected for Diaz.

Fabrizio Romano gives update on Luis Diaz future

In an update on his YouTube channel, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said of Diaz: “The intention of Luis Dias would be to leave Liverpool in this summer transfer window, the player is open to leaving Liverpool.

“The player is opening doors to this possibility, to go and to try a new chapter. Bayern had two bids rejected, they want to return with a new proposal, Bayern are speaking to the agents of the player, Barcelona are also speaking to the agents of the player in the recent weeks, and they will speak again in the next days.

“They need to understand financially what happens, because Liverpool keep closing doors. Luiz Dias would like to try a new chapter, but this depends on Liverpool.

“It's important to mention that for Liverpool it's also a financial topic, how much they want for Luiz Dias, because at the moment they keep rejecting proposals, and they are not indicating a specific price to the clubs.”

Barcelona are also looking at Manchester United star Marcus Rashford but Diaz appears to be their top target after missing out on Williams.

Liverpool have already made enquiry for Real Madrid star Rodrygo

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds have made an enquiry to Real Madrid for forward Rodrygo. The Brazilian is mainly a right winger but did play 12 times on the left wing during the 2024-25 season.

He also played a handful of games at centre forward, which is something Diaz did at times under Slot last term. Of the players on the Reds’ radar, Rodrygo would be the most suitable replacement for Liverpool if Diaz was to leave.

Slot also has Cody Gakpo in his Liverpool squad with the Dutchman outscoring Diaz by one goal last term. Both players play on the left wing but rotated to great effect last term as the Reds strolled to the Premier League title.

Rodrygo is widely reported to be open to leaving Real Madrid over a lack of gametime. He started just one game in the Club World Cup, before being benched for the club’s other five games. He came off the bench twice but totalled just another 27 minutes across those two appearances.