Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 19, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Luis Diaz has been linked with Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot has finally got his full Liverpool squad to work with.

The Reds' new head coach hasn't had the ideal maiden summer in charge, although it's no-one's fault. It's been a summer in which Euro 2024 and the Copa America have taken place, meaning a large portion of Liverpool's players were away representing their respective nations and subsequently handed a belated break.

And given that several countries went deep at the Euros and South America's equivalent, it meant Slot did not have some of his big hitters available for the opening month of his Anfield tenure and the pre-season tour of the USA.

One of those included Luis Diaz, whose country Columbia were defeated 1-0 by Alexis Mac Allister's Argentina in the Copa America final.

Diaz's name has churned through the rumour mill during the transfer window despite being a key player for Liverpool. Since arriving from Porto for £37 million in January 2022, the winger has been a regular starter when available, scoring 24 goals and recording 10 assists in 98 games.

Barcelona have been linked with Diaz for several months, with his father previously admitting it would be his dream to join the Spanish giants in the future. A price tag of £75 million has been mooted if the 27-year-old was to leave Liverpool.

However, Barca have placed Nico Williams, who starred for Spain as they were crowned Euros champions, at the top of their wish list. The 22-year-old has seemingly committed his future to Athletic Bilbao for another campaign, though. And while Barca are closing in on the capture of another of Spain's key players, Dani Olmo, from RB Leipzig, they still want to bolster their options out wide.

But it looks as if Barcelona will refrain from targeting Diaz. Although Hansi Flick hasn't given up on Williams, a contingency plan is in place and Barca have reportedly made contact with Kingsley Coman. Bayern Munich are said to be open to loaning the France international, having signed Michael Olise from Crystal Palace earlier in the window.

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg posted on X (formerly Twitter): "In the past few days, there has also been contact between Barcelona and Kingsley #Coman's representatives.

"Barca has been informed that a loan deal with FC Bayern is possible. Since Barcelona has not yet fully given up on Nico #Williams, the situation with Coman is not currently a hot topic. However, it could heat up towards the end of August if Barcelona manages to offload some players (also to free up wages).

“Hansi Flick and Coman have a mutual respect for each other. Coman returned to team training with Bayern a few days ago.”