Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool will sign Giorgi Mamardasvhili in the summer transfer window but a Reds goalkeeper coach believes Alisson Becker will remain No.1

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool goalkeeper coach Claudio Taffarel believes Alisson Becker will remain as first-choice goalkeeper next season despite a new addition arriving.

Alisson has been one of the Reds’ best signings in the modern era. Purchasing for £67 million from AS Roma in 2018, he has won eight major trophies for Liverpool - the most recent being the Premier League title. Alisson is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Reds made the decision to agree a deal to bring in Giorgi Mamardashvili last summer. The transfer of up to £29 million will officially be given the green light on July 1, with Mamardashvili remaining at Valencia for the 2024-25 campaign.

There has been some debate as to who will be No.1 for the 2025-26 campaign. Alisson is now aged 32 and has two years remaining on his current deal, while he has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League in the past.

But speaking to ESPN Brasil, Taffarel believes it will be ‘very difficult’ for Mamardashvili to usurp Alisson from his throne. Taffarel said: “The club made that decision (to sign Mamardashvili), I think a year ago, a year and a bit ago. This purchase of this young player, maybe a little for the future. But Alisson is a guy who is at a very high level. And even with his age, with his experience, with his desire, you know? It will be very difficult for someone to come here and replace him, right?”

Mamardasvhili enjoyed a highly impressed Euro 20204 with Georgia. This season at Valencia, he has made 29 appearances in their battle against La Liga relegation. He did have a dip in form after the turn of the year but his high standards for Los Ches have recommenced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former t Dinamo Tbilisi. man has previously admitted that he has no desire of playing deputy to Alisson. Mamardasvhili said via Geo Team: “I am going to Liverpool to fight for the No. 1 spot. I will go there to train at my best and I don’t know what they will decide afterward. I don’t decide who plays and who doesn’t.”

Mamardashvili’s arrival could prompt the departure of Caoimhin Kelleher. The Irishman has served as second choice for the past five years and has made eye-catching development. Not only has Kelleher helped Liverpool claim two Carabao Cup trophies but he has made a total of 20 outings this term, filling in superbly while Alisson was injured.

But Kelleher, 26, has confessed on several occasions that he yearns for regular senior football. While on Republic of Ireland international duty in September, he said: “I've made it clear in the last few years that I want to go and be a number one and play week in, week out. The club's made that decision to get another goalkeeper and from the outside looking in, it looks like they've made a decision to go in a different direction."

"Sometimes from the outside looking in, it looks like that's 100% my decision but at times it's not always in my hands. It's been reported that Liverpool have rejected a few bids as well. My ambition is clear that I think I'm good enough and I want to go out and prove it."