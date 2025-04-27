It was the hottest ticket in town as a sold-out Anfield basked in the glory of winning a second Premier League title in five years. As Liverpool’s impending victory had become apparent, thousands started to gather around the stadium to celebrate the victory.

Liverpool have four games remaining before their season is complete. They will then parade their Premier League trophy in late May once their final fixtures have been completed. Hundreds of thousands of supporters are expected go descend on the city for that. While more celebrations are on the horizon, see if you can spot yourself or somebody you know in our gallery of supporters from in and outside of Anfield on Sunday afternoon.