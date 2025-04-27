It was the hottest ticket in town as a sold-out Anfield basked in the glory of winning a second Premier League title in five years. As Liverpool’s impending victory had become apparent, thousands started to gather around the stadium to celebrate the victory.
Liverpool have four games remaining before their season is complete. They will then parade their Premier League trophy in late May once their final fixtures have been completed. Hundreds of thousands of supporters are expected go descend on the city for that. While more celebrations are on the horizon, see if you can spot yourself or somebody you know in our gallery of supporters from in and outside of Anfield on Sunday afternoon.
1. Liverpool win 2024/25 Premier League title
Fans of Liverpool hold up a banner which reads "Champions", while standing on top of a merchandise stand and wave smoke flares, as they celebrate the teams victory and confirmation of winning the Premier League title, outside of the stadium after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield on April 27, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images
2. Liverpool win 2024/25 Premier League title
Fans of Liverpool hold up a banner which reads "Champions", while standing on top of a merchandise stand and wave smoke flares, as they celebrate the teams victory and confirmation of winning the Premier League title, outside of the stadium after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield on April 27, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images
3. Liverpool win 2024/25 Premier League title
A fan of Liverpool holds up a traffic sign as they celebrate the teams victory and confirmation of winning the Premier League title, outside of the stadium after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield on April 27, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images
4. Liverpool win 2024/25 Premier League title
Liverpool fans celebrating after being named Champions of the Premier League at the end of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield on April 27, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.