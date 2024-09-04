Major Mo Salah contract update emerges as Alan Shearer makes 'surprising' claim

Getty Images

Mohamed Salah admitted in a recent interview that no contract conversations have taken place with Liverpool.

Speculation over the future of Mohamed Salah has stirred up once again following the Egyptian’s comments after his superb performance against Manchester United.

Liverpool banked a comfortable 3-0 win over their rivals at the weekend, and Salah was involved in all three of the goals. After setting up Luis Díaz’s brace, the winger popped up with a goal of his own to complete the perfect away trip to Old Trafford.

But Salah made headlines for more than just his performance after he admitted in an interview that Liverpool had not yet been in contact with him over a potential new deal.

“I was coming to the game, I was saying, 'look, it could be the last time'," he told Sky Sports. “Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts so I was just like, 'OK, I play my last season and see at the end of the season.’”

His on-air plea may well have worked in his favour too, as according to Football Insider, Liverpool are going to ‘open talks’ with Salah ‘soon’ over a new deal at Anfield.

Alan Shearer believes it was a ‘good move’ from Salah to make his comments about how he is viewing this season with Liverpool. The Newcastle United legend weighed in on the Egyptian’s statement and admitted he was ‘amazed’ to hear it.

Salah is not alone in his current dilemma either, as Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also headed towards the end of their contracts. If nothing changes between now and the end of the season, the Reds run the massive risk of losing not only their star forward, but both their captain and vice-captain.

“The situation with him, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk, I'm really surprised they've allowed three big-hitters to get to this stage,” Shearer said. “Mo was putting a message out there, there's no doubt about that and whether they listen, whether they're prepared to give him the length of contract he wants, or the money he wants, we’ll see. There are so many different factors.

“He may want a big payday and go abroad; we know there was talk about him a few months back about him going to Saudi. Whether that's what he wants or not I don't know, but it was clever timing on his part to put that message out.”

Shearer went on to back there is ‘no doubt’ Salah still has plenty left in the tank to play at the top level for ‘another two or three years at least’. Indeed, at 32, the winger is showing no signs of slowing down just yet, with a stunning return of three goals and three assists in his first three fixtures this season. Since joining Liverpool, Salah has never failed to reached double goal-scoring digits, and has already embedded himself in the club’s history as one of their most influential and clinical players.

“I understand from his point of view that he'll want a longer contract as he'll feel he's better than a one-year deal, but I guess it's ‘watch this space’ with him,” Shearer continued. “There's no doubt the talent, energy and ability are still there and will be for a while, but I just find it really surprising that Salah, Trent and Van Dijk have been allowed to get into the last year of their contracts — particularly Trent being homegrown. I find it really surprising the football club have got themselves into this position.”