The Premier League is looking at broadcasting an extra 50 matches every season to boost the £5 billion broadcasting package.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool supporters could find themselves having to take time off work and struggling to travel to away fixtures should sweeping new broadcast decisions be brought in by the Premier League.

The Reds have long been one of the clubs to frequently see matches moved away from the traditional 3 pm slot on a Saturday due to European commitments and there are fears a desire to broadcast an extra 50 matches per season could see the Reds given an even more irregular schedule.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp has regularly ranted about his frustrations with how fixtures are organised, famously comparing the congestion to climate change in a bizarre moment last year.

Premier League clubs are set to receive an update on key talks around broadcasting rights today with increased financial handouts to clubs expected as a new fixture calendar is looked at.

The league's domestic broadcasting deals with Sky Sports, TNT and Amazon Prime run out in 2025. Those agreements are worth in excess of £5 billion and were rolled over from 2022 after the Covid pandemic.

The BBC reports that it has been suggested that to further increase revenue an extra 50 matches could be broadcast live in the future but, with Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters confirming there are no plans to remove the Saturday 3 pm blackout, those matches would have to take place in new time slots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Premier League currently resists having matches on both a Friday and Monday night over one weekend but that could change. Saturday and Sunday late kick-offs could also be more common.

Jurgen Klopp is already unhappy with the fixture schedule (Image: Getty Images)

Other models in Europe, such as the Serie A, also has an earlier 5:30 pm kick-off on Friday and Monday nights which could be an option - but would no doubt be unwanted by fans who may struggle to get to the game in time.

A solution to the issue is not believed to be close with the launch of FIFA's Club World Cup in 2025 another complication to deal with. That event will shorten the gap between the end of the next season and the start of the 2025/26 campaign to less than a month for some sides.

Clubs are also set to be updated on the distribution of funds with the Premier League and EFL reportedly reaching an agreement over the £130 million distribution package demanded by the government.

Advertisement

Advertisement