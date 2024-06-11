Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold is in line to start England’s first game

Trent Alexander-Arnold is in line to start England’s first game at the European Championships.

According to the Telegraph, the Liverpool vice-captain could feature in midfield alongside Declan Rice in midfield when the Three Lions face Serbia in their Group C opener in Germany on Sunday. After being handed the No.8 shirt, Alexander-Arnold looks set to play a prominent role for England in the tournament.

The 25-year-old has almost exclusively been used as a right-back at Liverpool, helping the club win seven major trophies. But he’s regarded as a midfielder in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions plans - and is seemingly ahead of Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton in the pecking order. A source told the Telegraph: “A lot can change, obviously, but Trent was given the No 8 shirt for a reason.”

If true, it is a big moment for Alexander-Arnold, who played little more than 30 minutes in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He scored in England’s 3-0 friendly win over Bosnia and Herzegovina before coming off the bench in a 1-0 defeat by Iceland last Friday.