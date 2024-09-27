Rodri undergoes surgery as Man City confirm injury timeframe amid Liverpool and Arsenal title battle
Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Rodri will not play for Manchester City for the remainder of the season.
The midfielder suffered an ACL surgery during a 2-2 draw against Arsenal last weekend. Rodri innocuously went down during a corner in the first half and was forced off.
It looked a serious blow - and head coach Guardiola has revealed he will not have his engine-room general for the rest of the season.
“He had surgery this morning – ACL and some meniscus,” Guardiola said ahead of tomorrow’s clash against Newcastle United. “So, next season he will be here. This season is over (for him).”
City are in pursuit of a fifth successive Premier League title. They currently sit top of the table after five games, but are only one point ahead of Liverpool. Arne Slot’s side have won four games and lost once.
Arsenal, who have finished runners-up to City in the past two campaigns, are currently four and two points of the leaders.
