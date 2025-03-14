Liverpool transfer news as Luis Diaz’s future is discussed.

Manchester City ‘definitely’ showed interest in Liverpool winger Luis Diaz last summer.

That is according to The Athletic as the Colombia international’s Anfield future remains somewhat uncertain. Diaz has been at the Reds since his £37 million move from Porto in January 2022.

He has won three major trophies with Liverpool and has been a key player during this season’s surge towards the Premier League title. In all competitions, Diaz has recorded 13 goals and five assists in 41 games. However, Cody Gakpo has been preferred on the left wing for large periods, with Diaz operating as a makeshift striker.

The 28-year-old’s current deal expires in 2027 and it is reported by The Athletic’s David Ornstein that fresh terms have still to be tabled. Barcelona have long been linked with Diaz, with his father previously claiming it would be a dream for his son to play for the La Liga giants.

Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Man City were surprisingly linked, while the Reds showed interest in Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon before the Premier League’s profit and sustainability deadline.

Responding to a reader during a Q&A, Ornstein said: “Still no sign of a new contract, which is unusual for such a prominent player who has been at Anfield for as long as Diaz. Barcelona have long been linked with him; their admiration is genuine. There was definitely something in the Man City reports last summer, too. If he is available, there will be many suitors! Amid all the focus on Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold , this is one of lesser-mentioned unknowns at Anfield but still hugely important.

“As we know, Liverpool looked at Anthony Gordon before the June 30 PSR deadline but I don't know if that will be revisited. They will naturally have a number of other options, too, if something needs to be activated.”

What Slot said

Arne Slot was asked about Diaz’s future at the start of the 2024-25 season and declared that the forward would not be departing. The Liverpool head coach said: “There is a lot of speculation constantly in this country, that is clear for me. So it’s not a surprise for me if I hear you saying that it is also for Luis Diaz.

“Is there any player they don’t talk about? “His future is with us because I like a lot what I’ve seen in the last 10 days that he’s been in. I saw the same last season. He’s had a big impact on Liverpool’s seasons and I’m hoping that he has a big impact in the upcoming season as well.”